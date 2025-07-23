Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $18.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Get Upwork alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPWK

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Institutional Trading of Upwork

In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,879 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $25,366.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,532. This trade represents a 28.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,314 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $50,903.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,643.84. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 545,454 shares of company stock worth $9,172,963 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,498,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,405,000 after buying an additional 5,289,493 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 364.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,351,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,836,000 after buying an additional 4,199,244 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $22,079,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1,674.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,748,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,585,000 after buying an additional 1,649,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,303,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,005,000 after buying an additional 1,534,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Upwork has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upwork had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Upwork will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.