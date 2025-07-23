Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $376.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.80. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $284.84 and a one year high of $402.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

