Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $198.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.35. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $207.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

