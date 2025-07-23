Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Increased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $679.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $691.64. The company has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $637.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.02.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

