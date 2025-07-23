Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,750,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 88,986 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 82,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.