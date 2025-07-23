Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.17.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock opened at $285.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.41 and a 52-week high of $291.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,930.40. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.