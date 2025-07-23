Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $580.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

