Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,226,000 after buying an additional 960,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,183,000 after purchasing an additional 753,859 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,112,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,221,000 after buying an additional 402,316 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 520,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,588,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,380,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,910,000 after buying an additional 193,688 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.07.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $165.54 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.16.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

