Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $20,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 198.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

