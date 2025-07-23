Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,486 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $20,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Campbell’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Campbell’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 182.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 498,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 321,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Campbell’s Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.08. The Campbell’s Company has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPB

Campbell’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.