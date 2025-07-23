Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.32 Million Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 30.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth $283,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $210.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.38 and its 200 day moving average is $180.32. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.44. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.18 and a 52 week high of $252.82.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 53.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

