Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.81 Million Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 583,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,276,000 after purchasing an additional 527,206 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $16,360,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 204,371 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,735,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 91,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MTX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $53,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $75,306. This represents a 250.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik Aldag bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,820.65. This trade represents a 30.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $124,255 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 1.20. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $90.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

