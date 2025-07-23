Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.57 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 173.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 153,147 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $18,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 4.8%

NYSE SWK opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

See Also

