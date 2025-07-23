Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.32 Million Position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 141,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.61% of G-III Apparel Group worth $19,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

View Our Latest Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.38. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $583.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.