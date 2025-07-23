Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.72 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of ICU Medical worth $20,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 813.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $126.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.87. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.92 and a 12-month high of $196.26.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $599.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $770,339.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,234.85. The trade was a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $83,352.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,767.84. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

