Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,304 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $17,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 294.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

PRIM stock opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $90.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRIM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,160,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 102,281 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,480.97. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

