Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 27,934 Shares of CRH PLC (NYSE:CRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH PLC (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,004,000 after buying an additional 4,687,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,163,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,624,719,000 after buying an additional 145,101 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,194,000 after buying an additional 2,437,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $1,391,245,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CRH by 43.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,424,000 after buying an additional 3,108,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. CRH PLC has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $110.97.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRH PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

