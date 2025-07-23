Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 88,071 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3,250.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 23.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 264,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 50,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Performance

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $964,001.99. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,769.08. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $100,419.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,248.92. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZWS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.