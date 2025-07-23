Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.00% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $19,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 219,827 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $4,581,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $3,558,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $3,312,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KALU shares. Wall Street Zen raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of KALU opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.36%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

