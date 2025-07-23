Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,775 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of WisdomTree worth $18,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 151,926 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 34,670 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.90 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.24.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

