Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 133,980 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,495,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,980 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.25% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $15,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 772,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 428,802 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 107,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 79.84% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

