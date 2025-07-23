Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,412,000 after purchasing an additional 464,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,218,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,163,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,572,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,258,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.73.

Science Applications International stock opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

