Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,901,013 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,399,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,901,013 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 707.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 4,000.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period.
Itau Unibanco Price Performance
Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Itau Unibanco Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Thursday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Itau Unibanco
Itau Unibanco Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Itau Unibanco
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.