Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,901,013 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,399,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,901,013 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 707.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 4,000.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Itau Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Itau Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.07 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Itau Unibanco

Itau Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.