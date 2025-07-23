Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,674 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,674 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $18,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,240.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 201.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AESI stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $297.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $92,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,700. This trade represents a 233.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 9,635 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $128,916.30. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 572,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,671.86. The trade was a 1.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

