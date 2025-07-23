Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,703 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of HealthEquity worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

