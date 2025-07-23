Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 49,858 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,858 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of GitLab worth $19,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,142,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,585,000 after buying an additional 885,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $279,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GitLab by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,318,000 after buying an additional 1,443,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,140,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,954,000 after buying an additional 470,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,435,000 after buying an additional 1,583,221 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $2,386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 344,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,329.20. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 107,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,255. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 509,950 shares of company stock worth $23,288,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

GitLab Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.30 and a beta of 0.74. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

