Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,392 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $17,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,858,428,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,748 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,043 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13,842.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,018 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $182,126,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:DLR opened at $179.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 167.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.85.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.