Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 821 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $19,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,365,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434,098 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,053,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,890 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,075.3% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,491 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,117,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

