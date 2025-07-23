Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Dropbox worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dropbox by 768.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dropbox by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $33.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 319,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $9,085,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $235,434,647.68. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William T. Yoon sold 5,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $157,694.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 245,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,522.78. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,125 shares of company stock worth $13,222,130. 28.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
