Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Dropbox worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dropbox by 768.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dropbox by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 319,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $9,085,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $235,434,647.68. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William T. Yoon sold 5,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $157,694.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 245,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,522.78. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,125 shares of company stock worth $13,222,130. 28.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

