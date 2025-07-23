WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stephens Analyst Says

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $30.01 on Monday. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that WaFd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,420,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,701,000 after acquiring an additional 166,931 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WaFd by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,696,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,096 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,689,000 after purchasing an additional 174,453 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in WaFd by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,531,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 613,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

