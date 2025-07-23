Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Watsco were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.17.

Watsco Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE WSO opened at $480.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.84. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.31 and a 52 week high of $571.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.24%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

