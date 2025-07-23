Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 19,694 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 362.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 379,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 297,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,367,000 after buying an additional 956,072 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 1,091.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 396,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 465,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $3,817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,641,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,478,447.31. This represents a 22.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 864,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $6,070,250.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,175.28. This trade represents a 91.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,589,468 shares of company stock worth $18,114,411. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.
QuantumScape Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
