Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,877 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,020,000 after buying an additional 1,645,640 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,667 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 10,522,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,547,000 after purchasing an additional 992,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 170,901 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of PTON stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.11. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 63,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $446,835.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 578,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,889.32. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 122,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $762,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,487.50. The trade was a 51.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,758. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

