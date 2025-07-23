Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 160,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 52,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUBO. Wedbush upgraded shares of fuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

FUBO opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.22. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

