WisdomTree (WT) to Release Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 25th. Analysts expect WisdomTree to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $110.66 million for the quarter.

WisdomTree last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE WT opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,990 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 0.31% of WisdomTree worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.90 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.24.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

