Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires 263 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 40,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 10,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $296.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

