YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,601 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of YETI by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in YETI by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:YETI opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $45.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

