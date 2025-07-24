12,745 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,674.52. This represents a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $395,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,316.89. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,437 shares of company stock worth $9,834,215. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.46. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $139.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXSM. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

