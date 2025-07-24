13,202 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $133.66 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average is $121.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.87.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,550. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $61,947,066.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,251 shares of company stock worth $14,978,602 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

