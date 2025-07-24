25,616 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Maximus by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 114,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS opened at $73.31 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.77.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.64. Maximus had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $572,742.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,157.90. This represents a 35.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

