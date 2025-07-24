2,610 Shares in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $58,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.7%

VLO opened at $147.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.80.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

