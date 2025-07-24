387 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 74,046 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.0%

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $720.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $709.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $644.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $695.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.