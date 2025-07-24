45,269 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,932,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,136,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,512,000 after buying an additional 3,298,314 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,388,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after buying an additional 3,255,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,160,000 after buying an additional 2,903,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.