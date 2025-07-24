57,939 Shares in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Li Auto by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 112,642 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,395,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 134,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Li Auto had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

