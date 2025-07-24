6,017 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,017 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,856,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $300.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.05.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total value of $364,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,678.11. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $514,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,360.96. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,408,594. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIV. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $269.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.44.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

