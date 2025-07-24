607 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 607 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5%

VRTX stock opened at $476.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

