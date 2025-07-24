6,704 Shares in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 62.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $236.91 on Thursday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $192.55 and a 12 month high of $252.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.57 and a 200-day moving average of $221.04. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

