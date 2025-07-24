7,164 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,957.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,626,147.37. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison A. Quirk sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $199,755.17. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,148.82. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,406. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.70.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.96. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

