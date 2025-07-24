7,555 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $121.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.21.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

