Acco Brands (ACCO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Acco Brands to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $389.81 million for the quarter. Acco Brands has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. Acco Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. On average, analysts expect Acco Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acco Brands Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. Acco Brands has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

Acco Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Acco Brands’s payout ratio is -26.55%.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Acco Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acco Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acco Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acco Brands stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.51% of Acco Brands worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acco Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

